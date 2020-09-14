BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

LOCAL gospel star Sabastian Magacha (pictured) has expressed regret over some events that have taken place in his life, which have dented his musical career spanning over a decade.

The pint-sized singer in April this year grabbed headlines after a nude picture of his manhood went viral online.

The development followed the collapse of his six-year marriage with former wife, Nomsa Ndikumwe.

The Ridza Bhosvo hitmaker has, however, thanked his fans for giving him a chance and making him the musician he is today.

“My fans #sabanations you gave me a chance, and you made me. Beyond that, my career has been in trials and tribulations and ups and downs, I have disappointed some of you, but still you love me,” he said.

“I have made decisions that some of you did not expect, but you still love me, yes in most times we have won together, yes I have to have true fans riding with me. I love making new music for my fans and ministry, love performing for my fans and most importantly I love you. I am so lucky to have your

support.”

The award-winning musician said he was back in the studio working on new music which he described as of high level creativity, deep-meaning and relatable.

“Apart from music, I am also working on a number of community projects as a partner with the Adam Molai Foundation which is a community development and hunger alleviation initiative based in Marondera,” he said.

“Fans can look forward to seeing Saba back on the stage in the newly incepted, but now much-awaited annual gospel event dubbed Worship Experience as soon as all this is over. At the event, I will share the stage with Reverend Benjamin Dube.”

Magacha launched his music career as a backing vocalist for fellow gospel musician Mercy Mutsvene before breaking away and launching his first album Tomudana, in 2005.

This was followed by Baba Ndinokutendai, Tinaye Faithful God, Mapostori, Back to Sender and Wonererwai Jesu.

Magacha has also recorded a number of collaborations with including Jah Prayzah.

The musician has clinched a number of awards and local ambassadorial endorsement deals.

Magacha is a well-travelled artiste who has performed as far as the United States, England, Canada, Namibia, Botswana and Zambia.

