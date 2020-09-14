BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

HARARE town clerk Hosea Chisango, who was arrested last week on criminal abuse of office charges, is set to appear before magistrate Bianca Makwande today for continuation of his bail application.

On Saturday, Chisango and his co-accused suspended housing and community services director Addmore Nhekairo and chief town planner Samuel Nyabezi appeared before magistrate Makwande.

Nhekairo and Nyabezi have already been granted bail.

Allegations are that sometime in 2019, the trio illegally effected change of use plan for a piece of land in Kuwadzana 3 without seeking government approval as required under the Urban Councils Act.

The State alleges that Chisango then handed over 13 provisional allocation letters to Getrude Dumba, the managing director of Bluffhope Investments, a consultancy company they had hired to facilitate the procurement, development and survey of stands on their behalf.

The State further alleges that Chisango later instructed Dumba to deposit $130 000 into the City of Harare’s bank account for the intrinsic value of the land.

Chisango allegedly later instructed Dumba to deposit

$100 000 into a corporate bank account belonging to GlenRoy.

Nhekairo also instructed Dumba to deposit $100 000 into a CBZ bank account registered in the name of Kennedy Teerechire and the money was deposited into both accounts on December 5, 2019.

It is further alleged that Chisango and accomplices misrepresented to Dumba that the council had approved conversion of the land for residential purposes.

