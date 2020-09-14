Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE is set to launch a first of a kind packaging portal that has been developed through a partnership between Federation of Master Printers and ZimTrade under the European Union-funded Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) programme.

The initiative seeks to provide solutions to concerns raised in a study conducted in 2016, where it was identified that the packaging sector has an information gap. Consumers and manufacturers alike are lacking access to information that is relevant to this industry, said ZimTrade in its latest monthly newsletter.

“This portal consolidates many issues in the industry including an online directory of local packaging manufacturers, latest global news and standard regulations, issues on conserving the environment and a guide to selecting the appropriate packaging for consumer products,” said ZimTrade.

“This additional feature incorporates the type of conditions the product will endure on its route to market, the transport, and most importantly the nature of the product, which is key in determining the most suitable packaging.”

The platform is expected to provide a competitive edge for the local manufacturers as they will receive recognition from the international market and also an opportunity for supply to new consumers, either in the region or internationally.

On the portal, the general user would be enabled to find appropriate packaging suppliers, learn more about packaging technologies and the relevant application, obtain information on the standards and regulations in the sector, get insight through news and articles posted on the page and receive up to date information on the activities in the sector.

“The goal of the packaging portal is to create synergies between consumers and manufacturers. The packaging manufacturers can produce packaging according to the needs of the consumers while consumers can input knowledge and information in innovating for new packaging,” said the trade body.

“The packaging consumers hold key information on market requirements for packaging. Some of the basic requirements are convenience in handling, ease in use for the product and efficient disposal, which can also include re-use of packaging.”

