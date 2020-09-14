Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

THE average number of new Covid-19 weekly cases has gone with no deaths related to the virus being recorded in Zimbabwe in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 18 new cases all local transmissions were recorded yesterday.

“As at September 13, Zimbabwe had 7 526 confirmed cases including 5 678 recoveries and 224 deaths,” read the statement from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

“The seven-day rolling average for new cases went down to 59 from 76 as 18 new cases were recorded. Of the new 18 cases, 14 were recorded in Bulawayo province, three in Manicaland and one in Midlands.”

Bulawayo province has recorded 1 358 cases, 1 200 recoveries and 42 deaths while Matabeleland South has 757 confirmed cases, 569 recoveries and seven deaths.

Matabeleland North on the other hand has 121 confirmed cases, 107 recoveries and three deaths.

