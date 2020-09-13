Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A GAME scout has been arrested for losing his firearm to a gold panner who went on to use the gun to threaten someone.

Rodrick Sibanda (43), a game scout at Johnsly Ranch in West Nicholson, was convicted on his own plea of guilty to failure to prevent a firearm from falling into the possession of an unauthorised person by Gwanda magistrate, Mr Ndumiso Khumalo.

He was ordered to pay a $1 200 fine or in default 14 days imprisonment. In addition, he was sentenced to one month imprisonment which was wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next two years.

Prosecuting, Miss Glenda Nare said Rodrick was drunk when he lost his firearm to Nkosilathi Ndlovu.

“On 5 September at around 5AM Rodrick reported for work at the ranch while armed with a shotgun. At around 7PM he went to Mr Sazini Sibanda’s tent along Umzingwane River while drunk carrying the firearm.

“Nkosilathi Ndlovu who was also drunk arrived at the scene and they had a misunderstanding over why Rodrick was threatening Mr Sibanda with the gun.

“Ndlovu then took the firearm from Rodrick and told him that he would bring it back once he was sober and went away with it,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nkosilathi Ndlovu (18) who is an illegal gold panner from West Nicholson was convicted on his own plea of guilty to pointing a firearm at someone by Gwanda magistrate, Mr Ndumiso Khumalo.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment of which six months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

The remaining six months were further suspended on condition that he performs 210 hours of community service at Mabheka Primary School in West Nicholson.

Prosecuting, Miss Nare said after taking the gun from Rodrick, Ndlovu went on to use it to threaten Mr Talent Ncube.

“On 5 September at around 7PM Ndlovu went to a tent along Umzingwane River while carrying a firearm and pointed it at Mr Talent Ncube who was seated by a fireplace with other people.

He ordered Mr Ncube to lie down and threatened to shoot him with the gun if he didn’t comply.

“Sibanda later arrived at the scene looking for his gun and he found Ndlovu holding the gun at Mr Ncube who was lying on the ground. Ndlovu fled from the scene with the firearm but later surrendered it to another game scout.

The matter was reported to the police resulting in his arrest,” she said.- @DubeMatutu

Like this: Like Loading...