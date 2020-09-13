Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

MANICA Diamonds have confirmed that their star midfielder, Last Jesi who has been on loan at Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum since the beginning of the year has been sold to Sudanes club Al Hilal.

The Mutare based club on Sunday used social media platform Twitter to announce that the dreadlocked Jesi is off to the Sudanese giants.

“Manica Diamonds FC have reached an agreement with Al Hilal for the transfer of midfielder Last Jesi. Jesi, who has been on loan at @FCPlatinum joins the Sudanese giants on a 3 year deal. Thanks for the memories Lala,’’ posted Manica Diamonds.

Masimba Chihowa, the Manica Diamonds chairman is proud that they have managed to have produced a player of Jesi’s quality in just one season playing in the Premier Soccer League.

“It’s a great pleasure and a great experience for a team that has only played one season to nurture a player of Last Jesi’s mould. No one in his or her normal sense would resist the talent and skill that the midfielder exhibits, he has a long way to go,’’ Chihowa said.

He feels that a move outside the country could help Jesi to even become a better player, with his transfer suiting well the objectives of Manica Diamonds and their sponsors, Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company.

“Playing outside Zimbabwe may provide such an environment and experience for him to reach greater heights. The sell suits well the goals of Manica Diamonds Football Club and the current sponsor ZCDC of identifying, nurturing and promoting talent from Manicaland and Zimbabwe as a whole. It inspires some of the players we have in Manica Diamonds football team that have a lot of skill and experience, Last got his chance and he utilised it,’’ he said.

Jesi played three matches for FC Platinum in the Confederation of African Football Champions League group stage. One of those fixtures was against the Sudanese giants, who defeated the three-times in a row Zimbabwean champions 1-0 at Barbourfields Stadium in January. It seems the 25-year old midfielder attracted interest from Al Hilal in that match at Emagumeni, with the Manica Diamonds chairman stating that the two clubs started talking about the player’s transfer last month, with the deal concluded in the last few days.

Jesi caught the eye of FC Platinum coach, Pieter de Jongh when the Dutchman was still at Highlanders last year when Manica Diamonds were beaten 1-0 by Bosso at Barbourfields in November 2019. De Jongh spoke glowingly about Jesi after Manica Diamonds gave Highlanders a tough time, with the goal from Prince Dube earning Highlanders the three poinst. It came as no surprise that he landed at the Zvishavane based club at the start of this year.

@Mdawini_29

