The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) extended gains for the 13th session as it remained afloat in week-ending trades.

All key indicators closed Friday’s session pointing northwards.

The primary indicator, the ZSE All Share Index gained 5.38 percent to 1 764.66 points while, the blue chips- the ZSE Top 10 Index put on 1.97 percent to 1 199.28 points. A 1 361.34 points, the ZSE Top 15 Index was 2.5 percent firmer.

The Medium Cap paced the fastest with a 3,19 percent gain to close at 3 077.56 points while the Small Cap put on 1 33 percent to settle at 5 671.09 points.

However, turnover dropped 33.21 percent to $38.93 million after 4.5 million shares exchanged, representing a 47 percent decline in volumes. — New Ziana.

