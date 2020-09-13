Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

MATABELELAND South Province has started receiving inputs under the Climate Proofed Presidential Input Scheme which is a component of the Gatshompo/Pfumvudza programme, a development which will enable farmers to plant early this year.

About 88 000 farmers from the province are set to benefit under the programme. The province is expected to start moving inputs to the people by the end of September.

Government is encouraging zero tillage in areas that receive below average rains as the farming method helps to keep moisture.

One of the advantages of Gatshompo/Pfumvudza is that it improves soil structure as there is minimum disruption to the soil. This means that more nutrients are preserved in the soil for plant growth resulting in high yields. Zero tillage also reduces erosion as it leaves more residue on the surface compared to the other farming methods that involve completely turning the soil.

In an interview Matabeleland South provincial agronomist Mr Innocent Nyathi said about 41 000 farmers in Matabeleland South have undergone training under the zero-tillage agricultural programme.

“We have started receiving inputs. All seven districts have received Compound D fertiliser and to date we are sitting at 1 507,7 tonnes of basil fertiliser. We haven’t received top dressing fertiliser but we have a left-over of 3,1 tonnes which is in Matobo. We have received 90 tonnes of maize seed, Insiza received 15 tonnes, 45 tonnes in Gwanda and 30 tonnes but we also have a left-over of 27 tonnes of sorghum and 11 tonnes of pearl millet in Beitbridge. Inputs started coming in last week. By next week we expect all the other districts to have received seed,” he said.

“We can roll out the programme only if we receive lime as it’s a major component of the whole Gatshompo/ Pfumvudza package. We have a lot of lime across our districts but it came under the command agriculture programme. In Gwanda alone we have about 700 tonnes of lime. We need to engage our head office so that we can be using this lime as it was initially meant for an agricultural programme.”

Mr Nyathi said the new programme was bringing in inputs that relate to the climate conditions in their areas.

He said while they had trained over 41 000 farmers, those who have prepared land are about 18 000. He said the main challenge was availability of mulch because of the drought situation in the province.

Mr Nyathi said the province had in the past faced transport challenges in moving inputs to communities. He said this time around DDF and Zimbabwe National Army trucks were going to be used for distributing these inputs but there was need to verify their availability.

“We need to take stock of the transport situation. We really made good timing in terms of movement of inputs because if they have arrived now it means by end of September we should be having a full package ready for movement as we said farmers should have started planting by October 15. We want to reach our target in terms of realising production

“Farmers in the past have been overburdened as there has not been any standard transportation mechanism. Farmers end up being charged large sums of money for transport,” he said.

Mr Nyathi said under the Gatshompo/Pfumvudza programme each farmer will have 39 by 16 metres with 4 656 holes and 52 lines which represent weeks of the year. He said from each line the farmer should harvest a bucket which a family of six can consume.

@DubeMatutu

Like this: Like Loading...