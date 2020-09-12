Vusumuzi Dube and Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporters

THE Bulawayo City Council yesterday received a huge boost in its bid to provide water to its residents when the Turkish Embassy and the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube each made donations of water infrastructure to the local authority.

Local businessman and senior Zanu-PF member Cde Elifasi Mashaba also brought on board five companies inclusive of his Family Trust that pledged to construct five water kiosks in the city. Prof Ncube pledged to construct a water kiosk valued at US$4 500 at a site selected by the local authority after touring a similar site that is being constructed by the Mashaba Family Trust in Emganwini.

“I was inspired by the efforts being made by local individuals in assisting the local authority to address this water problem hence I will also be constructing a similar water kiosk at a site that will be selected by BCC officials. Further I am told by Cde Mashaba that he has single handedly got four more companies that will be doing the same, which is honestly commendable. As Government we will, however, continue working on the implementation of long terms solutions to this problem, so that it becomes an issue of the past,” said Prof Ncube.

