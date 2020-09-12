Sports Reporter

WARRIORS goalkeeper George Chigova has sorted out his future, Knox Mutizwa continues to attract interest from European clubs while Terrence Dzvukamanja is being chased by Orlando Pirates in what could be a defining transfer window for Zimbabwean players in South Africa.

On Friday, Chigova completed his return to SuperSport United from relegated Polokwane City in a two-year deal that sees the big goalkeeper uniting with fellow Zimbabweans — coach Kaitano Tembo, Onismor Bhasera, Kuda Mahachi, Washington Arubi and Evans Rusike — who are already at Matsatsantsa.

An emotional Chigova, who had the privilege of captaining Polokwane City, but could not save them from relegation, thanked the club’s fans in a touching farewell message.

“I love Polokwane City, the chairman, fans and everybody at the club have always been good to me.

“I am devastated that we were relegated, but I know that the club will be back in the PSL soon. I want to thank everybody, it has been a privilege playing nearly 130-150 times for the club,” Chigova told KickOff soccer magazine.

SuperSport United chief executive officer, Stanley Matthews, explained why his club signed Chigova.

“We have signed him (Chigova) on a two-year deal, he has been with us before and is an experienced keeper.

“Ronwen (Williams) is the number one, George knows what he is competing against and it was important to have someone with experience,” Matthews told the South African media.

Chigova first arrived at SuperSport United from Harare giants Dynamos in 2014, before joining Polokwane in 2015.

Polokwane City are, however, still home to the Zimbabwean striking duo of Walter Musona and Charlton Mashumba, who met club chairman Johnny Mogaladi last week to discuss their future. Rise and Shine’s relegation will hit them hard in the pocket and they will not afford to continue paying high salaries in the National First Division.

First Division sides receive a monthly grant of R500 000 compared to the R2,5 million that is given to Premiership clubs.

Warriors striker Dzvukamanja’s future is yet to be determined following the sale of his club Bidvest Wits to Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

Dzvukamanja, who was one of the top performers in the bio-bubble, has, however, attracted interest from Soweto giants Orlando Pirates, according to South African football website KickOff.

Wits were home to former Highlanders wing back McClive Phiri and ex-FC Platinum midfielder Farai Madhanaga.

Golden Arrows top scorer, Mutizwa, has seen his stock rise after reaching double figures for the first time in his four-year stint at the club.

The former Highlanders striker scored 13 goals in 29 appearances for Arrows last season and has reportedly attracted interest from some as yet unnamed European clubs.

His teammate Divine Lunga has been tracked by champions Mamelodi Sundowns since his impressive show for Zimbabwe at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Durban-based side AmaZulu look like they will retain the services of Talent Chawapiwa and Butholezwe Ncube after surviving the chop.

After a spectacular crumble on the last day of the 2019-2020 season, Kaizer Chiefs — who are home to Khama Billiat and Willard Katsande — have a lot of decisions to make.

Chiefs lost the title race to Sundowns on the last day and the club’s management responded by firing out of sorts coach Ernst Middendorp.

Seasoned coach Gavin Hunt, who was the Wits gaffer and is an admirer of Dzvukamanja’s talent, has been strongly linked with the Amakhosi job.

Former CAPS United defender, Ronald Pfumbidzai, flew back to South Africa last week, to sort out his future with Bloemfontein Celtic.

Pfumbidzai had been locked up in Zimbabwe since March, due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions, and missed his club’s final matches of the 2019-2020 season.

