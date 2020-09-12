BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THE High Court yesterday postponed its bail ruling on MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala to Monday following delays in remission of court records from the magistrates’ court.

The firebrand opposition leader has been languishing in remand prison since his arrest on August 22 on charges of incitement to public violence ahead of the July 31 foiled protests.

He denies the charge.

In his previous bail applications which were dismissed at the lower courts, Sikhala said he was not a flight risk as he has been arrested 64 times in his 25-year political career but never skipped bail.

Sikhala pleaded for his release on health grounds saying he has been unwell since his transfer to Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

Prosecutor Austin Muzivi yesterday told Justice Erica Ndewere that he received the transcribed copy of the magistrate’s ruling on the matter on Thursday and had to respond to Sikhala’s application in the morning.

Muzivi then handed over his response to Sikhala’s lawyer Harrison Nkomo who committed to file his response by midday yesterday. The matter was later postponed to Monday with the consent of both parties.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw