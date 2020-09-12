BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Marondera East legislator (Zanu PF) Patrick Chidhakwa has died.

Chidhakwa died in South Africa where he was seeking medical attention after developing a heart problem and

diabetes.

The party’s Mashonaland East provincial political commissar Hebert Shumbamhini confirmed Chidhakwa’s death

yesterday.

“We have received news of the death of one of our own. We are still to get more details.

“We are still in shock. If we get more information, the province will issue out a statement,” Shumbamhini said.

Chidhakwa was Marondera Rural District Council chairperson before he was elected MP in 2018.

Funeral arrangements were still sketchy at the time of going to

print last night.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw