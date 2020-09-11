Tafadzwa Zimoyo Fashion 263

I like what Anthony J D’Angelo said, “Wherever you go, no matter what the weather, always bring your own sunshine.”

Now it is actually hot and this is the September we know.

Being a fashion critic, it is now normal to have people even criticising your style and work.

I had a fall out with my co-workers last Thursday as usual, as we were discussing the rule of the belt.

Yes, the belt should match the shoes that is a no option and we have dealt with the issue several times.

Fashion has rules.

The following day, I decided to come to work wearing casual clothes as we are told to stay off suits on Friday.

What surprised many, was that I had no belt.

They laughed their lungs fall out but I forgave them because of the generational gap.

We discussed that with fashion evolving and revolving, we are going to the era of no belts.

The million dollar question on everyone’s lips especially the gents is, can you wear your trousers without a belt?

Is it normal and what type of dressing requires a belt? For ladies we will not dwell much on it because by nature they can get away with their hips.

LOL!

For ladies it is about accessorising where as for men it is about keeping your trousers tight.

According to one fashion writer Roula Allam, when it comes to a decorative standpoint, a suitable, tasteful belt can make any outfit better due to the oomph it creates.

“The best way to make this versatile accessory stand out or add contrast is to choose one in a different material to your garment. You can also choose the right belt to reinforce the particular aesthetic you’re gunning for. For example, pyramid studs would highlight a punkish look, while a belt with shiny stones will do the trick if you want some sparkle,’ she said.

Well, belts are a great way to enhance your figure too, in case you didn’t know.

Ladies, you need also to understand that if you have an outfit that already hugs your curves but is lacking in definition, a belt can draw attention to your smallest point.

The belt can be narrow or wide, the important thing is for it to fit your thinnest point.

Just like what you do with your wrist-watch or shoes, when buying a belt, first you can experiment to see the exact width that compliments you the most with a scarf.

Good for you women, however, while belts were once a must-wear accessory for every well-dressed man, guidelines for wearing them have laxed over the years.

I then checked on Stitch Fix men on the guidelines of when and how to wear a belt.

You need to know that it was expected if you are wearing trousers with belt loops and tucking in your shirt, you should wear a belt.

The importance of a belt is not only to keep your pants tighter around your waist, but it also gives a stylish look hence you will feel comfortable and confident, not thinking that your trousers might fall.

Here are some guides from Stitch Fix on what you need to consider:

Wear a belt in dressier clothes

For less formal occasions, it is really up to you to decide if you want the extra polish a belt provides. The thoughtful detail ties your whole look together.

Go beltless in well-fitted clothes

If you just do not have a belt that will work with your look, then do not fret — go beltless instead!

Try a belt with your shorts

Shorts are the king of casual, especially this summer, so you are often wearing your shirt untucked and do not need a belt, but if you are looking to polish up your summer style, try tucking in your button-ups and adding a belt. Dress belts are a no-go here. Instead, opt for a cool canvas belt or give a nod to those 80’s and 90’s retro trends we’re seeing with a braided leather belt.

You are the best judge of whether a belt is necessary or not, so take a glance at your outfit and consider the above criteria before you head out.

