Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE all-rounder, Sikandar Raza, is on cloud nine after winning the Caribbean Premier League in his debut season with the Trinbago Knight Riders on Thursday night.

The 34-year-old was part of the cast when TKR reclaimed the trophy in scintillating fashion following an eight wicket victory over St Lucia Zouks at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

St Lucia Zouks were under the guidance of legendary Zimbabwean cricketer, Andy Flower.

“Speechless about how I feel right now,” Raza tweeted after the game.

“All I can say, massive thanks to Trinbago Knight Riders for the opportunity and making me feel so welcome.

“Big thanks to the fans, for their messages of love, and support. Thanks Zimbabwe for sending so much love.”

It was the fourth title for the Knight Riders, which saw them extend their record as the most successful team in the history of the CPL, since the tournament started in 2013.

The side made up for their failure, last year, to defend the title.

What was so special about TKR this year was that the team finished the tournament with a 100 percent winning record.

They nocted up 12 wins from as many games.

Raza, who is the first Zimbabwean to participate in the tournament, featured in seven games and contributed to the team’s success mostly by his off-spin.

He did not get as much opportunities with the bat.

The Zimbabwean finished with seven wickets to his name.

His best performance was when he finished with bowling figures of 3/15 in the 59-run win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

He was selected for the final encounter, on the back of his strong performances, in the previous matches.

Raza bowled two overs which went for 28 runs and took no wickets as St Lucia Zouks were bowled out for 154 in 19.1 overs.

Knight Riders skipper, Kieron Pollard, was outstanding with ball in hand as he picked up four wickets for 30 runs in four overs.

Fawad Ahmed and Ali Khan picked up two apiece.

Wicketkeeper Andre Fletcher top scored for the St Lucia Zouks with 39 runs, coming in to bat at number three.

Pollard walked away with the player of the tournament accolade.

Opening batsman, Lendl Simmons, top scored for the Knight Riders with an unbeaten 84 off 49 deliveries.

His innings was innings made up of eight fours and four sixes to take home the man-of-the-match award.

Simmons put on an unbeaten 138, for the third wicket with Darren Bravo, who was also not out on 58 from 47 balls.

The Knight Riders were coached by Brendon McCullum.

It was the former New Zealand skipper’s first trophy as a coach.

Raza was not required to bat as his team won the contest with 11 balls to spare.

He has become the only cricketer, from Zimbabwe, to lift a trophy in one of top five Twenty20 competitions on the global scene.

Raza’s success could open doors of opportunities for more Zimbabwean cricketers to play in such leagues.

Flower failed to add a trophy, in the Caribbean, to the ICC T20 World Cup he won as England coach.

The former Zimbabwe captain picked that success, along with England’s Ashes win in 2010-2011, and the series Test victory in India, as some of his finest moments.

“The Ashes victory in 2010-11 stands out,” he told the ICC. “It’s difficult to win in Australia and to do it so comprehensively was a really proud moment in my coaching career.

“It was wonderful to watch those young men take on that challenge successfully and have a great time doing it.

“The win in India in 2012-13 was a highlight too, to overcome some great players in tough, spinning conditions was a special victory.

“So, was the T20 World Cup win in 2010. The way we played our cricket, with such freedom and aggression, really was fun to be part of.”

