Communities in Muzvezve Constituency, Mashonaland West Province, are singing praises to the Government’s devolution agenda after getting a health facility which will see them avoid travelling up to 40km to access medical treatment.

Gweshe Clinic yesterday became the fifth health facility in the constituency which previously had only two clinics and two private surgeries.

Devolution funds released under the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP) also saw off a piped water project for the Gweshe community, most of whose members were drawing water from unsafe sources.

The provision and resuscitation of developmental infrastructure remains the Government’s top priority to improve the livelihood of communities across the country, in line with the devolution thrust.

Speaking while opening the clinic and commissioning the water project, Vice President Kembo Mohadi yesterday said the Government would do everything in its power to improve on infrastructure.

Apart from devolution funds, the community also contributed towards the projects which have transformed the lives of locals.

“The provision and resuscitation of developmental infrastructure is one of the key components of sustainable quality service delivery to our communities. In accordance with the country’s Infrastructure Investment Plan commissioned in November 2018, the water coverage in rural areas stood at 67,5 percent which needed to be redressed. As such, prioritisation focused on borehole drilling, equipping, rehabilitation and repair of non-functional boreholes and lately the establishment of piped water schemes,” said VP Mohadi.

The successful completion of the projects was evidence of the benefits of the devolution programme, whose implementation has been prioritised by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa.

The provincial leadership in Mashonaland West was advised to approach central Government for more resources to support their developmental programmes.

VP Mohadi said the success of the projects demonstrated the link between President Mnangagwa’s vision of improving the quality of life for citizens and the efforts of the leadership of Mhondoro-Ngezi District.

VP Mohadi handed over a donation of hospital beds, hand sanitisers, blankets and food for the clinic and community

Speaking at the same occasion, Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka thanked the Government for disbursing the devolution funds which were used for the improvement of health, water and sanitation facilities.

“These kind of projects address Government’s commitment to the realisation of the UN Millennium Development Goals and Sustainable Development Goals. Indeed, we are on the right track,” she said.

Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Deputy Minister and Member of the National Assembly for Muzvezve constituency Cde Vangelis Haritatos thanked President Mnangagwa for his leadership in uplifting peoples’ livelihoods.

He said the development projects they were undertaking were for the benefit of present and future generations.

Gweshe villagers were happy with the commissioning of the clinic and piped water.

Some of them said they were travelling for up to 40km to access the nearest medical facilities, and would pay US$10 for transport.

“We just want to thank the Government for bringing this development to our area. We had challenges accessing health care facilities.

“From here, we would walk to Bandawa or even travel to Chegutu, but we are happy that a clinic is now closer to us,” said Gogo Jane Mashumba.

Another villager, Mr Taurai Mashayamombe said: “The Government led by President Mnangagwa has a hands-on approach to business, and we are thankful for that. This clinic is going to help many people, especially pregnant women who travelled long distances, with some ending up having complications or giving birth along the way. This piped water will also help the community in the provision of clean water.”

