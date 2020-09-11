Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

PRINCE Dube did not just score his maiden Tanzanian Premier League goal for Azam, with the former Highlanders striker on target twice in the second half to lead his team to a 2-0 triumph over Coastal Union at the Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Friday.

The Warriors striker struck in 69th and 89th minutes as Azam picked up their second win of the season after a 1-0 success against Tanzania Police in their opening fixture last Monday, a match where he chipped in with an assist for Zambian Obrey Chirwa to head in the only goal of that encounter. Just to show how ambidextrous he is Dube scored the first goal with his left foot and then his second with the right.

Dube started his second match in a row together with fellow Zimbabweans, Bruce Kangwa and Never Tigere as well as former FC Platinum striker Chirwa.

The two teams were deadlocked at the halfway stage until Dube opened the scoring with 21 minutes to go. Put through by Salum Abubakar, after some lovely touches outside the box, in a move which also involved Kangwa, The Zimbabwean lad riffled home with his left foot to give Azam the lead.

It was a Zimbabwean combination for the second when Dube received a long pass from Tigere, outpaced the Coastal Union defender, charged towards goal before he tucked the ball beyond the reach of the opposition goalkeeper.

