Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Correspondent

The Minister of State for Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Cde Richard Moyo has advised farmers in the province to continue with their farming activities on land they were allocated during the land reform programme.

The assurance comes after government said it was planning to return a few farmers that were under Bilateral agreements but were taken away from white farmers.

Former farmers are also set to get compensation for infrastructural improvements on farms that include land clearance, drainage, irrigation trenching, fencing, dams and boreholes, as well as buildings.

Cde Moyo said the sole reason why Zimbabweans took up arms and fought in the armed struggle was to get their land back and that is irreversible.

“The reason why our brothers, sisters, fathers and mothers went to war was to get back the land that our colonisers had taken away from us and as such that is irreversible. I would like to advise farmers in Matabeleland North that those farms that were under bilateral agreements between the Government and other countries are the ones that will be compensated for their improvements but however, the land remains ours,” said Cde Moyo.

A farmer in Umguza District, Ms Agness Dube said that the land reform has brought about positive changes for local farmers.

“As we speak, we have cabbage, beetroot, onions and tomatoes on our farm here and this is a sign that we are not going back with the land reform as we maximise on the land we got,” she said.

Another farmer Miss Nomatter Phiri encouraged youths to venture into farming on full time basis.

