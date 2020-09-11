BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

PROMINENT South African human rights lawyer George Bizos, who represented the late MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai in his treason case, has died.

Bizos died on Wednesday at the age of 92.

Nelson Mandela Foundation spokesperson Luzuko Koti said he died of natural causes at his home on Wednesday afternoon.

In 2004, he represented the late Tsvangirai after he was charged with reason by the late former President Robert Mugabe. He also represented the late South African founding President Nelson Mandela in both the treason and Rivonia trials.

Bizos, born in Greece in 1927, came to South Africa in 1941 at the age of 13 as a World War Two refugee and settled in Johannesburg.

He completed his law degree at the University of Witwatersrand in 1950 and was admitted to the Johannesburg Society of Advocates in 1954. He served as an advocate in Johannesburg until 1990, according to the foundation.

