BY TERRY MADYAUTA

A FRESH wrangle is looming between Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Whawha and Central Region side MSU FC over Luke Petros, as both clubs claim the gaffer is contracted to them.

Whawha claim Petros is still their employee having helped them bounce back into the topflight league.

MSU also contend that the former Kaizer Chiefs striker signed a two-year contract with them at the start of the year.

Petros, though initially left the prison wardens, Whawha, following their struggles to affliate with the PSL, but is said to have changed his mind when a well-wisher helped Whawha pay the affliation fees.

“The official position for us is that Petros is still our coach. Yes, he joined MSU sometime back and had some training sessions but he later came back to us and assured us that he will be with us in the PSL journey,” said Whawha secretary-general Innocent Makoni.

“I am not aware of the developments at MSU but maybe it’s because he might have benefitted from COVID-19 funds from them as well.

“But we will have to find out from him though we must reiterate that he is still a Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services employee.”

MSU sports director James Chivivi said Petros was their head coach and had a two-year running contract.

Chivivi revealed that Petros had been benefitting from the club’s cushions including the COVID-19 bailout funds recently disbursed by Zifa.

“We don’t know the things at Whawha because we are not part of them.

“The official position with us is that Luke Petros is our head coach. He committed to the club when he signed a two-year contract with us.

“He has been receiving what all our clubs members have been getting including the covid funds therefore on that basis, it is clear that he is our coach and we have plans for him.

“What is being said about his links to Whawha comes as news to us,” said Chivivi.

Contacted for comment, Petros said he was scheduled to meet with the Whawha leadership to clear the issue next week.

