Ivan Zhakata Court Correspondent

An accountant with Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) lost his attempt to have his monthly maintenance bill reduced from $2 500 to $1 000.

Samson Nyawo yesterday approached the court seeking a downward variation saying the court made a ruling in his absence and he could not afford the money. But Harare Civil Court magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti was not yielding and granted Abigail Matambanadzo was awarded an order compelling Nyawo to pay $2 500 for the welfare of their minor child whom he was accused on neglecting.

Nyawo told Mrs Miti that the amount, which was granted by the court was too much, as he earned $8 400 and has four more children that he is looking after.

“I want a downward variation from $2 500 to $1 000 because when the order was given I was not present,” he said. “I work at ZIMCHE as an accountant and I earn $8 400. I have another four children under my care and the money is not enough. I cannot afford to pay her what she wants.

“I also have another child, who is studying abroad and I pay US$4 000 per year for his school fees and welfare so the money she claimed is more than what I can offer.”

Matambanadzo disputed Nyawo’s salary and told the court that as an accountant he was the one responsible for producing payslips so he may have doctored the one he brought before the court showing that he earns $8 400.

“He is lying. He works in the accounts department and he is responsible for making payslips so this one is forged. I would have wanted to go to get an original payslip from his workplace but I cannot walk because my legs are broken, I was involved in a car accident,” she said.

Mrs Miti dismissed Nyawo’s application saying he was able to pay the $2 500 ordered by the court because he can afford to pay US$$4 000 for a child studying abroad.

“Applicant did not take the court seriously because he should have attended the first time. The applicant is paying US$$4 000 outside Zimbabwe which shows that he has other means of income, which he did not disclose. Therefore, the application is dismissed and the applicant will continue to pay the $2 500 as ordered by the court,” she said.

