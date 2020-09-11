Herald Reporter

The National Civil Protection Committee met yesterday to deliberate on disaster preparedness and management ahead of the 2020/21 rainfall season.

The Meteorological Service Department gave a forecast of a normal-to-above-normal rainfall, which may translate to a bumper agricultural harvest if the distribution of the rains is good and the farmers are well-prepared.

According to the MSD, flash flooding, violent storms, tropical cyclones, floods in low-lying areas and storms at the onset of the season cannot be ruled out therefore the need for relevant authorities to be prepared for the eventualities.

Department of Civil Protection deputy director, Ms Sibusisiwe Ndlovu said the National Civil Protection Committee is composed of all Government sectors, agriculture hydrology, Zinwa, ZRP because nearly every sector manages a disaster in one way or another.

“The national committee is supposed to be meeting bi-monthly but we had since suspended meetings due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the priority given to the management of the pandemic.

“We have an act of Parliament that stipulates every Government sector should manage a certain hazard in the country. It has been found necessary to meet today because we have heard of the seasonal rainfall forecast which sounds favourable and is inclined to above normal for this country. It is important that we get together and see how we prepare for the season,” she said.

Ms Ndlovu said the meeting covered the steps that should be taken by the stakeholders this season and covered some updates from different sectors such as Environmental Management Agency, Police and sub-aqua unit.

“In terms of this season, preparedness is going to be in two major steps. The first one is the combination of national level and provincial level which we are going to hold on September 21 while the second one is the robust educational and awareness programme for the general public,” she said.

