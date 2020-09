Andrew Muvishi Mash East Correspondent

Zanu-PF Marondera East legislator Patrick Chidakwa has died.

Family representative Richard Mavhunga said the legislator died in a South African hospital.

Mr Mavhunga said the legislator was diabetic and had a heart ailment.

Zanu-PF provincial administrator Tonderai Kwaramba said Marondera district has been robbed a hard worker.

“A dark cloud has fallen over Marondera district. We have been robbed of someone special,” he said.

