GAVIN Hunt looks set to take over as the new head coach of Kaizer Chiefs, a reliable source has told IOL Sport.

Even though the coach denied having received any offers yesterday morning, Hunt is believed to be on his way to Amakhosi.

“Chiefs have engaged (Hunt). He is also keen on joining Chiefs. He is expected to bring his own assistant and that’s why Chiefs had to release Shaun Bartlett. They have to iron out a few things and the deal will be announced officially,” the source stated.

Amakhosi fired Ernst Middendorp after his dismal spell with the club.

He was stunned 1-0 by TS Galaxy last season in the Nedbank Cup final. It was for the first time in the history of football that a South African team was beaten in the final by an opponent campaigning in a lower division.

Shortly after that Nedbank Cup embarrassment at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Amakhosi failed to finish in the Top 8.

In the recently concluded season, Chiefs looked like they were on their way to league glory having been at the summit of the table since September last year.

But in the last game of the season Mamelodi Sundowns snatched the title from their grasp.

Two days after that final match of the season, Chiefs decided to end Middendorp’s contract.

When asked about Chiefs yesterday, Hunt denied that he has been offered a job at Naturena.

“No, no, I don’t have any offers at the moment. I have nothing,” responded Hunt.

Hunt’s name was on the lips of many soon after the Glamour Boys failed to secure the league as he became jobless following the sale of Bidvest Wits.

Many see him as the solution to Chiefs’ lack of silverware in the last half a decade.

Hunt is one of the most decorated coaches in the history of South African football.

His record speaks volumes for his skill and ability. During his stint with Moroka Swallows, the 58-year-old delivered the Absa Cup.

After vacating his position as the head coach of Swallows, he joined SuperSport United where he won three league titles on the trot. He then moved to Wits, winning them their first ever league title in 2016/17.

An attempt to get hold of Vina Maphosa, who is the communications manager at Amakhosi, proved futile as his phone rang unanswered.

Should Hunt agree to assume the hotseat at Naturena, the Soweto giants will be pinning their hopes on him to end the longest trophy drought in their rich and storied history. – IOL Sport

Like this: Like Loading...