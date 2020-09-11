Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Warriors goalkeeper, George Chigova has announced his departure from South African club, Polokwane City who were recently demoted from the Absa Premiership.

Chigova announced on Friday that he was headed out of Rise and Shine where he wore the captain’s armband in their last league fixtures.

The 29-year old confirmed on social media that he was leaving Polokwane City. He thanked the club leadership, technical team, his teammates and fans for the faith shown in him while he was at the Limpopo based side.

“I would like to thank the chairman of the Polokwane City Football Club Mr Mogaladi for giving me an opportunity to be part of this team. To all the coaches, technical team members, my fellow teammates, not forgetting our beloved supporters thank you so much, you guys pushed me and helped me to be a better player for that I will forever be grateful,’’ posted Chigova.

The Warriors first choice keeper has been at Polokwane City from 2015 when he joined the club from SuperSport United.

“After five years my time at the club has come to an end, thank you for taking me as one of your own. All the best in the future, its not goodbye but it’s see you soon,” concluded Chigova.

Polokwane City were demoted from the Absa Premiership when they were beaten 3-1 by Bidvest Wits on the last day of the season to end to their seven-year romance with top-flight league football.

Following their relegation, Polokwane City parted ways with their coach Clinton Larsen, who had joined the club in December last year to replace Zlatko Krmpotic.

@Mdawini_29

