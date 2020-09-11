BY BRENNA MATENDERE

MDC Alliance national youth organiser Godfrey Kurauone has been acquitted after spending 42 days behind bars over his alleged involvement in the July 31 protests.

He was accused of blocking smooth passage of traffic on July 31 by barricading roads with stones in order to coerce people to join the protests against grand corruption under the nose of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The police also accused him of disturbing peace on the day.

However, Masvingo magistrate Patience Madondo yesterday cleared him of the charges..There were wild celebrations at the Masvingo Magistrate courts soon after the ruling.

Advocate Martin Mureri, leader of Kurauone’s defence team welcomed the ruling.

“We are happy that my client has been acquitted. He did not commit any crime. We now wait for further instructions on the way forward,” said Mureri in an interview with NewsDay after the ruling. Riot police had to be called in to disperse MDC Alliance members who converged to celebrate the freedom of Kuraone at the courts.The Masvingo council ward 4 councillor’s legal team consisted of Advocates Mureri, Derrick Gudzameso Charamba, Omega Mafa and Collins Maboke.

