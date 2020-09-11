Mthabisi Tshuma, Plumtree Correspondent

ZANU-PF members in Bulilima district have started submitting applications for District Coordinating Committees (DCCs) positions in the area.

The party in a circular last week, said the Politburo meeting resolved that DCC structures must be established in Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, Midlands, Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West and Masvingo provinces.

The Provincial Executive Council is the facilitator in collecting CVs from all the interested candidates who should indicate the position they would want to contest.

The security department is set to conduct all the vetting and submit the final list to the Commissariat.

According to the party, the appointment of the committees will bolster the viability of the party from the grassroots level.

The party indicated that applications for the 23 posts per district should meet requirements which include being members of the district executive who have served in that executive for more than five years and the deadline for submission is tomorrow.

There are no vice or deputies in the DCCs expect that of the chairman, the vice chairman position.

Other posts are secretary, secretary for commissariat, secretary for finance, secretary for security, secretary for transport and welfare, secretary for information and publicity, secretary for legal affairs, secretary for indiginesation and economic employment, secretary for production and labour, secretary for health and child welfare, secretary for economic affairs, secretary for education, secretary for gender and culture, secretary for welfare of the disabled and the disadvantaged persons and secretary for land and reform resettlement.

The posts also include that of secretary for veterans of the liberation struggle, secretary for women affairs, secretary for the youth league, secretary for ICT, secretary for SMEs and secretary for tourism.

Sunday News observed scores of party members thronging the party offices in Plumtree town submitting their applications.

In an interview on the sidelines of the meeting held at the party offices in Plumtree town on Wednesday, Bulilima district chairperson Cde Zoolakes Nyathi who is also the provincial security officer in the party said there are looking at appointing leaders who will unite the wing of the party.

“The thing is that we are looking for people who are prepared to work tirelessly for the party.

“The people should be able to source revenue and we need someone who is a leader who will unite the party members,” said Cde Nyathi.

