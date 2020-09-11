Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AUSTRALIA-based gospel music sensation, Samantha Simangaliso, has released her second single titled Higher Ground, following the release of Follow Jesus earlier this year.

Commenting on the latest release, Simangaliso said: “The song is a prayer seeking direction from God to be led in His ways.”

Listening to the track, one is met with a mid-tempo offering that is nothing short of the robust musicality associated with the Israel Sebenzo Media & Entertainment Group.

Higher Ground is available on iTunes and is expected to be uploaded on YouTube on Friday afternoon.

– @mthabisi_mthire

Like this: Like Loading...