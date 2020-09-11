Veronica Gwaze

It has taken emerging artist, Blessing Deve, 15 years to cast away the pain and gather the courage to relieve her 2005 pains through song.

The 44-year old’s single titled Zita raJesu will premiere on YouTube on Friday at 11 am.

The single comes as Deve’s second project, after a 2016 seven-track album titled God is Able, could not make a hit.

Inspired by biblical scriptures from Phillipians 2 vs 2 to 11, the song is based on an incident that happened one-and-a-half decades ago when she delivered her first-born daughter.

In the lyrics, she describes God as a great man who carries so much power and authority and declares herself as His ambassador.

A bubbly character, who, beyond the smiles and laughter has been a haunted character, could not talk of the February 25, 2005 experiences after which she finally gave birth to a pre-term baby.

“I had to pen a song because my life is that of miracles and for years I could not talk about it,” she narrated.

“In 2005 when I was 28 weeks pregnant with my only daughter, I suddenly started bleeding heavily and had to be rushed to hospital.

“The doctor’s recommendation was that I immediately undergo a surgery to deliver or I would lose the baby.”

The songster remembers her silent prayers while she awaited to be taken into theatre.

And how in a short time the doctors reversed their decision, citing that her condition was no longer dire hence she could have a normal delivery.

After a gruelling 10 hours, around 11pm on the day, she gave birth to a premature baby weighing 1,9kg.

“Somehow my prayers were instantly answered, I had a natural birth to a 1,9kg baby,” she remembers.

“She was very tiny and I remember being afraid to hold or even bath her, I believe that is testimony enough.”

The baby was then supposed to stay two months in hospital in an incubator so that she could develop into full term.

Pleased by her rapid growth and development, in six days, she was discharged from hospital.

The gospel singer describes that experience as “the miracle” in her lyrics and marvels at how God saved her daughter’s life.

