Langton Nyakwenda

NEWLY appointed Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe head coach, Murape Murape, has promised transparency in the selection of players for the brand new football school which is set to change the local sporting landscape.

Spanish La Liga club Real Betis, in collaboration with a Zimbabwean agency – Athletes Sphere Management – who are headed by renowned sports personality Gerald Sibanda, have reached an agreement to launch a series of sports projects in the country.

One of the projects is the setting up of a Real Betis Academy in Zimbabwe whose technical department will be headed by former Dynamos skipper Murape.

Murape was unveiled at a function in Harare Thursday morning.

“I have to start speaking in Spanish,” Murape joked before delivering his acceptance speech.

“I am ready for this job,” declared Murape, who won four straight league titles as Dynamos captain between 2011 and 2014.

“Growing up in Chitungwiza, playing in the streets there, my dream was to one day play in Europe. But I never got to achieve that dream as a player, because of the injury I got in 1998 which left my right leg disabled.

“That kind of stalled my career. I never stopped believing in myself though, that’s why I kept on playing through the pain hoping that one day I would make it to play in a professional team in Europe.

“But today, achieving that dream now as a coach is really exciting. I am grateful, I am deeply pleased with the task I have been given by Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe.

“We want to make sure we get this right. The opportunities that we never got as young players are now available for the youths of today.

“It was my dream, thrust and commitment (to develop players). When I stopped playing in 2014, I went into coaching.

“I was fortunate to be appointed junior coach at Dynamos. On two occasions I was elevated to work as assistant coach with the senior team. I have gained experience as a coach over the years,” said Murape.

He added: “Now I have an opportunity to enhance my coaching education by learning from one of the best methodologies in the world.

“I can’t wait to get our training methodology, our curriculum. I can’t wait to meet the technical director from Betis, so that I can learn as much as possible from him.

“We want to make sure we bring in the right players at the academy, players with good attitude and ight mentality.

“We don’t want players to just to dream of ending their careers in South Africa.

“The mindset of wanting to go and play in Europe is what we want from the players. If we can get our players signed straight from Zimbabwe to Europe the better. We want to make sure we create the platform and opportunities for players to go abroad,” said Murape.

The Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe will have centres in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare, Chiredzi and Victoria Falls.

Athletes Sphere Management chief executive officer, Sibanda, said the academy was in Zimbabwe to complement work being done by other football schools.

“We are not here to impose ourselves,” Sibanda said.

“We will work with everyone in our bid to improve the game. Zimbabwe needs to one day go to the World Cup and this academy will contribute towards that goal.

“I am happy with the support we have received from ZIFA, the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe and the local fraternity at large,” added Sibanda.

