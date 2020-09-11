Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

SIKANDAR Raza made history when he became the first ever Zimbabwean cricketer to win the Caribbean Premier League when he clinched the title with Trinbago Knight Riders who hammered St Lucia Zouks by eight wickets in the final played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday.

It was the fourth title for the Knight Riders, which saw them extend their record as the most successful team in the history of the CPL since the tournament started in 2013.

Raza bowled two overs which went for 28 runs and took no wickets as St Lucia Zouks were bowled out for 154 in 19.1 overs. Knight Riders skipper, Kieron Pollard was outstanding with ball in hand as he picked up four wickets for 30 runs in four overs, while Fawad Ahmed and Ali Khan picked up two apiece. Wicketkeeper Andre Fletcher top scored for the St Lucia Zouks with 39 runs coming in to bat at number three. Pollard walked away with the player of the tournament accolade.

Opening batsmen Lendl Simmons top scored for the Knight Riders with an unbeaten 84 off 49 deliveries, an innings made up of eight fours and four sixes to take home the man of the match award. Simmons put on an unbeaten 138 runs for the third wicket with Darren Bravo who was also not out on 58 from 47 balls to lead the Brendon McCullum coach Knight Riders to victory. It was the former New Zealand skipper’s first trophy as a coach.

Raza was not required to bat as his team won the contest with 11 balls to spare and end the tournament unbeaten having won all the 12 matches they played. From being the first Zimbabwean to play in CPL, Raza has also become the only cricketer from the Southern African nation to lift the trophy in one of top five Twenty20 competitions on the global scene. Raza’s success could open doors of opportunities for more Zimbabwean cricketers to play in such leagues.

@Mdawini_29

Like this: Like Loading...