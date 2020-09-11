Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE on Thursday recorded 24 new Covid-19 cases with the Ministry of Health and Child Care reporting that the overall positivity rated had since decreased.

According to an update provided by the Ministry while Zimbabwe was testing much less per capita as compared to neighbours, South Africa, testing rates in the country were gradually increasing with overall positivity decreasing to 5,2 percent.

“20 are local cases and four are returnees from South Africa. 93 total new recoveries were reported, with the national recovery rate now standing at 76 percent and active cases going down to 1 596 today (Thursday).

“As of 10 September 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 7453 Cases 5635 recoveries and 222 deaths,” reads the update.

On Wednesday the Ministry revealed that the national case fatality rate now stands at three percent.

“Harare has the highest number of cases per capita followed by Bulawayo and Matabeleland South. While Manicaland, Mash West, Bulawayo and Harare have case fatality ratios above the national average.

“There are more males affected by Covid-19 when compared to females with most Covid-19 cases are in the 20 – 40 years age groups. Most deaths are between 40 and 80 years of age,” reads the update.

Like this: Like Loading...