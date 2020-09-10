Herald Reporter

Mrs Ruthnae Hungwe, wife to Politburo member and Senator for Chivi-Mwenezi, Cde Josiah Hungwe who died on Tuesday after a short illness, was laid to rest at Glen Forest Memorial Park in Harare yesterday.

The burial was attended by people from different walks of life, including senior Zanu PF and Government officials.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa described Mrs Hungwe as a caring wife and mother, who helped to shape her husband’s perceptions on women.

“I have worked with Sen Hungwe for quite a long time and I have discovered that he got inspiration from his wife. He respects others, especially in the Senate. When discussing issues to do with women, he would rise and support any notion to do with women empowerment,” said Sen Mutsvangwa.

She said Mrs Hungwe’s motherly nature was evident in the diverse nature of people who attended the burial.

“We have witnessed love here through the attendance of people from various walks of life. It shows that Mai Hungwe was a warrior indeed,” said Sen Mutsvangwa.

President Mnangagwa paid his condolences to the Hungwe family on Wednesday while accompanied by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, the two Vice Presidents, Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.

Zanu PF secretary for Economic Affairs and Politburo member Dr Chris Mushohwe, who together with fellow Politburo member Dr Munyaradzi Machacha and president of the Chiefs Council Fortune Charumbira, laid wreaths on behalf of President Mnangagwa and his deputies said Mrs Hungwe was a mother to the whole family.

He said Mrs Hungwe nurtured her husband to be a strong member in the party.

“Mai Hungwe has left a void in the family, which is not easy to fill. She was well-known for good work and love, not only for her biological children, but the whole extended families. She would accept everyone despite their social status.”

“The fact that the President Mnangagwa, his deputies as well as senior government officials attended the funeral bears testimony of who Mai Hungwe was,” said Dr Mushohwe.

Zanu PF secretary for Finance Cde Patrick Chinamasa said Mrs Hungwe was the bedrock of the family as she cared for the family while Cde Hungwe discharged his duties.

Family spokesperson, Mr Shadreck Hungwe described Mrs Hungwe as a unifier who played an indispensable role in grooming family members in various aspects of life.

“Mai Hungwe was a good mother, she groomed us with good heart that we will never be the same again. We would just come to her place without an appointment unlike what other women do in towns you have to book first before pay a visit. Mai Hungwe was unique,” said Mr Hungwe.

