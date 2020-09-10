Sports Reporter

FORMER Dynamos skipper Murape Murape has been appointed head coach of the newly established Real Betis football academy in Zimbabwe.

Murape will closely work with a Spanish technical director who will be seconded to the academy next year.

This is the first ever grassroots football development project in Africa by Real Betis and it was developed within the club’s strategic plan of looking to extend its brand and methodology throughout the world.

Real Betis and the Real Betis Foundation are expected to start u signed between the Spanish La Liga side and local sports agency, Athletes Sphere Management.

