A ZUPCO driver in Chivhu was yesterday convicted for siphoning 40 litres of diesel from a company bus.Nyarai Makuku (35) of Hatfield in Harare was convicted at his own plea by magistrate Sam Chitumwa for siphoning 40 litres of diesel worth $3 600 from a bus he was driving.Makuku was ordered to pay $5 000 or spent one month in prison for the offence.

Prosecutor Mike Choto told the court that on September 6 2020, Makuku drove to Nyikavanhu a Zupco bus carrying passengers.While at Nyikavanhu around 6 pm, he siphoned 40 litres of diesel from the bus into some containers.

The following day at around 6am, he returned to Chivhu from Nyikavanhu. At the Chivhu bus terminus, he took the stolen diesel and gave it to Sherpherd Gunda, a tout, and instructed him to keep it for him.

He was, however, seen by one resident who informed the police about the matter.Police investigated on the matter and arrested Makuku. The stolen diesel and a siphoning pipe were recovered.

