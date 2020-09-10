BY LORRAINE MUROMO

DELTA Corporations, a multi-national beverages company have donated uniforms and sanitary wear to Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS) worth $200 000 in a bid to improve the livelihoods of female inmates.

The organisation donated 200 fabrics for uniforms, 20 boxes of sanitary wear, 20 cases maheu, 20 cases super-sip and 10 cases soft drinks.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Delta Beverages spokesperson Patricia Murambinda said community engagement was one of the pillars in ensuring that women developed as a whole.

“Stakeholder engagement is an integral element to the Coca-Cola Women’s Linc’s work in developing, designing and implementing services and policies that benefit all stakeholders especially women,” Murambinda said.

“It is my wish that this engagement not only bolsters our relations with a special focus on female prisoners, but also fosters greater understanding of the Coca-Cola Women’s Linc’s vision, mission, its core values, key programmes, and developments.”

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs secretary Virginia Mabiza said the donation came at a time when the nation was battling to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“Admittedly, this work, I must say, calls for collaborative and multi-sectorial approaches given that the ZPCS does not exist in isolation whilst its clients come from the communities, which communities they return to upon discharge or completion of their prison terms,” Mabhiza said. Zimbabwe’s prisons have been rated amongst the worst holding centres in the world and this donation comes at a time when COVID-19 cases and deaths are on the rise.

