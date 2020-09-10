Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

COSAFA president Phillip Chiyangwa has hailed Uefa for partnering the regional bloc in its inaugural Cosafa Under-15 boys championship that will be staged in 2021 after it was postponed this year due to outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chiyangwa said the Uefa’s Assist programme will greatly help with football development in the region and Cosafa had already taken possession of a people carrier vehicle to assist with operations during standing committee meetings and competitions, as well as streaming equipment to facilitate in capturing its activities.

“Cosafa is delighted to have taken delivery of its new vehicle, which will greatly facilitate the movement of committee members, as well as tournament delegations, and is extremely grateful to Uefa, through its programme with Caf, for making this possible,” Chiyangwa said.

The Uefa Assist programme will also provide courses for the Cosafa secretariat in the areas of marketing and communication as well as administration and governance, once Covid-19 conditions allow.

“We are delighted to support Cosafa in their continuous efforts to develop football across the region and look forward to continuing our strong collaboration in the future,” said Eva Pasquier, Uefa’s head of international relations.

The main scope of the Uefa Assist programme is to share knowledge and best practices to help sister confederations around the world to develop and strengthen football within their respective territories.

Uefa Assist is designed to provide practical assistance and offer support through development activities.

