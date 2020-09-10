Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) has been allocated temporary space in Bulawayo to establish ticket selling kiosks so as to improve efficiency by the public transporter.

Zupco affiliated buses and commuter omnibuses, according to Covid-19 national lockdown, are the only vehicles permitted to provide public transport in cities..

According to the latest Bulawayo City Council report, the public transporter recently wrote to the local authority seeking permission to establish ticketing bays at some of its pickup points in the city.

“Zupco Limited would like to introduce ticket selling kiosk in the Central Business District and they are requesting for permission to mount some of the kiosk at City hall, Pick n Pay Hyper, Waverly, Hamara and third Avenue

We are also requesting permission to reoccupy the offices at Bulawayo City Hall that were used by Zupco Limited before,” reads part of the request.

In response the local authority noted that Zupco had similar structures at Egodini bus terminus, which is presently being rehabilitated and elsewhere in the city hence, the company could go ahead with their construction.

“The proposed structures will be constructed by Zupco, maintained by Zupco and they shall remain at the pleasure of council,” reads the report.

Meanwhile, the local authority has engaged the public transporter and the Government Taskforce on transport to further work on fine tuning the operations of Zupco in the city.

According to the council report, the local authority wants the issue of congestion at pick up points to be urgently addressed so as to reduce the danger of passengers contracting the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In consultation with Zupco the council was in the process of fine-tuning routes so that they comply with the town planning requirements. Council is also working on the principle that an urban bus route should start and end at a rank. Therefore, the Zupco routes should start and end at a rank in suburban areas.

“Further, Zupco should work on a time table that should address issues of congestion especially during peak hours,” reads the report.

The local authority is currently using drone technology to monitor and manage issues of congestion at ranks and pickup points.

The company has about 500 buses and kombis plying Bulawayo routes.

