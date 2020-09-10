Midlands Bureau Chief

Zimbabwe now has 222 Covid-19 deaths after four people succumbed to the disease while 41 new cases were recorded yesterday.

According to the Health and Child Care Ministry, Harare recorded three deaths and Midlands had one. Harare has 119 deaths since the pandemic broke out in the country in March and Midlands has 119.

“As of September 9, Zimbabwe has recorded 7429 cases, 5542 recoveries and 222 deaths. Of 1 053 PCR done today, positivity was 3,4percent)” read a daily update statement from the Ministry.

Zimbabwe has 7 429 confirmed Covid-19 cases since the first case was detected in March.

Out of the 41 new cases, 23 were local transmissions while 18 were returning citizens from South Africa.

The seven day rolling average of new cases went down to 111 from 118 while the national recovery rate remained at 75 percent.

Zimbabwe has recorded 5 542 recoveries while active cases went down to 1 665.

