COUNCIL of Southern Africa Football Associations president, Phillip Chiyangwa has expressed his delight and gratitude after the organisation were recently the beneficiaries of the Union of European Football Association Assist programme that will help greatly with football development in the region.

Uefa Assist will partner with the Cosafa Under-15 Boys’ Championship that will be played in 2021, which is in line with the overall Confederation of African Football (Caf) strategy in this age group, a first for the region.

But more immediately, Cosafa has taken possession of a people carrier vehicle to assist with operations during Standing Committee meetings and competitions, as well as streaming equipment to facilitate the capturing of Cosafa’s activities.

“Cosafa is delighted to have taken delivery of its new vehicle, which will greatly facilitate the movement of Committee Members, as well as tournament delegations, and is extremely grateful to Uefa, through its programme with Caf, for making this possible,” Chiyangwa said.

The Uefa Assist programme will also provide courses for Cosafa secretariat in the areas of marketing communication, administration and governance, once Covid-19 conditions allow.

“We are delighted to support Cosafa in their continuous efforts to develop football across the region and look forward to continuing our strong collaboration in the future,” said Eva Pasquier, Uefa’s head of international relations.

The main scope of Uefa Assist is to share knowledge and best practices to help Uefa’s sister confederations around the world to develop and strengthen football within their respective territories.

Uefa Assist is designed to provide practical assistance and offer support through development activities.

