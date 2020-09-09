Court Correspondent

A 28-year-old intelligence officer appeared in court yesterday on allegations of robbing two cellphones at gunpoint.

Ardon Chipangamati was allegedly hired to recover money paid in rentals to the complainant who had evicted his tenants.

Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko released Chipangamati on $5 000 bail and will be back in court on November 25 to face a robbery charge.

The court heard that Chipangamati’s workmates Ruth Mwadi, Elton Bhunu and Peter Mutumba were offered a house to rent in Msasa by the complainant and they gave him US$550.

The complainant then evicted them as soon as they moved in and offered to refund them, but did not do so and became evasive prompting Mwadi and her other accomplices, who are already on remand in relation to the same case to hire Chipangamati on August 28, to help them recover their money and to “discipline” the complainant.

Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti is prosecuting.

