Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday consoled Zanu PF Politburo member Senator Josaya Hungwe following the death of his wife, Ruthnae, on Monday night.

The President yesterday visited the Hungwe home in Mt Pleasant, Harare, accompanied by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.

Addressing mourners, President Mnangagwa went down memory lane, reminiscing on his interaction with Mbuya Hungwe.

“A day before yesterday when I was asleep, Sekuru Hungwe left a message on my mobile phone,” he said.

“I only got to know in the morning that Mbuya had died. I replied the message in the morning expressing my condolences.

“Mbuya has left a very big family, but what we need to remember is that all her children are now grown-ups and she educated all of them.”

President Mnangagwa said he used to go to her Waterfalls home in Harare soon after the liberation war, at times accompanied by the late liberation war stalwart General Solomon Mujuru.

“I remember in 1980 soon after the liberation struggle, we used to go to her place in Waterfalls where she cooked for us,” he said.

“We used to go there with Rex Mujuru. She would cook for us before we went back to work. These are the good things she did for us and that we remember.

“We have come here to console the Hungwe family. We need to commemorate her life, raising her family and others who were not part of her family. She will be happy if we help the family she has left behind. Let us have the spirit of helping those left behind and not to take what was left behind.”

President Mnangagwa said he was at the Hungwe family home to give a fellow Politburo member Cde Hungwe, a shoulder of support and described him as a party stalwart which the Presidium consulted.

“Cde Hungwe is one of us and we have travelled a long journey together,” he said. “He is a Politburo member and these are our elders in the party. When my Vice Presidents and I need advice, we go to him.”

Cde Hungwe thanked the President for visiting the family to express his condolences.

Mrs Hungwe will be buried today.

Like this: Like Loading...