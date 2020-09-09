Brian Chitemba Herald Correspondent

Corruption cases will now be expedited within two months after a suspect is arrested with nine of the 27 recently opened court cases ready for trial — a departure from the previous trend where accused persons waited longer for a trial date.

According to the Special Anti-Corruption Unit in the Office of the President and Cabinet (Sacu), the State is ready to deal with cases related to Harare City Council stands and Zesa tender scandals.

The suspected corruption officials were arrested between July and August and will face trial from next week.

Sacu chair Mr Thabani Mpofu said the main thrust was to expedite corruption cases in the courts for effective delivery of justice.

President Mnangagwa has declared zero tolerance to corruption and warned that all suspected corrupt activities will be thoroughly investigated while those found on the wrong side of the law will face the full wrath of the law.

Mr Mpofu said, “The objective is to process these corruption cases in our courts in the shortest possible period with minimum delays. This includes the allocation off trial dates within a maximum period of two months of the accused persons’ first appearance in court.”

He added that between this month and October, those who were arrested for corruption in the past two months will be dragged for trial.

According to court documents, some of the accused persons who will face trial on 17 September 2020 are former Harare Mayor Councillor Herbert Gomba who is facing charges of criminal abuse of office for allegedly allocating State land to Taringana Housing Cooperative.

Others in the dock are Harare human resources director Matthew Marara who allegedly fraudulently sold stands in Kuwadzana.

His co-accused Aaron Tayerera, Charles Sigauke, Tutsirai Kanojerera who are all facing charges of prejudicing council of land valued at US$670 000.

The State will also put other council officials namely, Harare acting town planner Samuel Nyabezi and chief land surveyor Munyaradzi Bowa who are facing criminal abuse of office charges over the allocation of State land to Taringana Housing Cooperative.

The duo is accused of creating a bigger layout plan and approved land worth US$416 700 for allocation despite it being State land, which can only be demarcated by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

Police director of intelligence Commissioner Douglas Nyakutsikwa will stand trial on 29 September 2020, for criminal abuse of office after he allegedly used his power to benefit from council stands under suspicious circumstances.

He allegedly received three residential stands in Vainona — two of which were allocated to his friend Trynos Shonhiwa and his brother-in-law Luke Buroma.

The trial of businessman Farai Jere and two Zesa officials Leonard Chisina and Freeman Kuziva has been set for 15 September 2020, for alleged fraud in a case involving a smart meter tender valued at US$3,5 million.

The trio is accused of misrepresenting to ZETDC that a Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) for smart meters and Head End Systems was done in the United Kingdom. It is alleged that the meters did not meet the required specifications.

Like this: Like Loading...