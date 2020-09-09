Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SOUTH African-based Warriors’ striker Knox Mutizwa has reportedly attracted European interest following an impressive season at Golden Arrows.

Mutizwa, who finished the season with 13 goals, three shy of joint topscorers in the South African topflight Frank Hellings “Gabadinho” Mhango of Orlando Pirates and Highlands Park’s Peter Shalulile, has instructed his management to prioritise the European offer.

The 26-year-old striker declined to reveal the names of European and South African clubs that are interested in his services.

“My wish when I was growing up was to play in Europe and that is the dream that I’m still pursuing. I think it’s now time for me to consider moving to Europe having spent four years here in South Africa. It’s my dream to play in Europe and I’ve had discussions with my management and said let us first consider the offer from Europe,” Mutizwa said.

He has reportedly turned down a lucrative offer from an unknown Sudanese side. – @ZililoR

