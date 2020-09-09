Showbiz Reporter

If you love drama or are in need of a stress reliever, rhumba musician, Madlela Skhobokhobo is your go to guy. He is back with his dramatic songs and this time, it is in the form of a music video for 50 Dhu!

The 10-minute long music video which is a continuation of Madlela’s hit, Ngamnanka uSamaMoe is very captivating.

The song and video is centred around the reckless SaMaMoe who splashes R50 000 on material things, getting robbed along the way.

The video which was released on Wednesday afternoon as a teaser to Madlela’s forthcoming album launch is available on YouTube. Madlela is set to launch his album titled Ntikoloshi on Friday where he will be backed by maskandi musician Clopas Sikhosana and Bajilla.

Commenting on the video, most showered praises for Madlela who is also a comic, urging him to keep up the good work.

One Mdawini Dawu said: “A very good track bro, we love you a lot. You always keep us smiling noma sekunjani.”

“Very powerful song, well done Dlelas,” wrote another.

Commenting on the video, Madlela said: “We don’t do music, we do story telling. 50 Dhu is a movie I tell you. Abagide abantu, asigide iSizwe….”

Check out the video snippet below:

