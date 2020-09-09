Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

TALENTED vocalist and guitarist, Samuzik has started working on his first musical video for the hit single Ngisemathandweni which was released earlier this year.

Samuzik, a member of popular Ngoma Ingoma band said he is elated by such a stride as he taps into the fast-growing music scene.

The video which was shot by Bulawayo’s Fusion Media Group (FMG) at an undisclosed amount will also serve as a breakthrough for other artistes, among them actor Randy, drummist Obey, Cyd Bass, songstresses Mimmie and Nate who will be featured.

“It feels great to finally work on a video. Videos tell the story (in the music) better and people can relate more to the music and me as an artiste through visuals,” said Samuzik.

“I roped in other artistes as the cast on the video and it was a great experience for all of us. After this, our relationship as artistes is set to grow.”

The artiste is yet to share details of when the video will be released.

