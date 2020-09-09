Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN all-rounder, Sikandar Raza was not involved when his team, Trinbago Knight Riders booked their place in the Caribbean Premier League final with a thumping nine wicket triumph over Jamaica Tallawahs at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on Wednesday.

The Knight Riders made light work of the Tallawahs as they restricted their opponents for 107/7 in 20 overs.

Opening batsman, Lendl Simmons top scored with an unbeaten 54 off 44 deliveries to guide the Knight Riders to victory, which was achieved at the loss of just one wicket and five overs to spare. Simmons put on unbeaten 97 for the second wicket with Tion Webster who made 44 not out.

Wednesday’s win saw the Brendon McCullum coached Knight Riders maintain a 100 percent record in this year’s CPL where they have won all the 11 matches played so far.

The Knight Riders will now meet the St Lucia Zouks in the final at the Brian Lara Stadium on Thursday. St Lucia Zouks, who finished second to the Knight Riders at the end of the preliminary stage of the competition thumped Guyana Amazon Warriors by 10 wickets on Wednesday.

It certainly promises to be tightly contested final involving teams that have been in great form in this year’s CPL.

Raza has been used more as a bowler and not had much opportunities to showcase his batting talent. The 34-year old off spinner has picked up six wickets, with his best bowling figures being 3/15 in his team’s 59-run triumph over the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Raza has only taken to the crease three times, with his best score being three not out against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Should Raza be picked to play in the final on Thursday, there is no doubt that it would be for his bowling.

Since the CPL started in 2013, the Knight Riders have enjoyed more success than any other team, with three titles won and they go out on Thursday searching for their fourth crown.

@Mdawini_29

Like this: Like Loading...