BY KENNETH NYANGANI

TWO Chimanimani siblings appeared in court yesterday for fatally assaulting their younger sister accusing her of failing to carry out her household chores.

Itis Munjoma (27) and Eliaship Munjoma from Maunzani village under Chief Mutambara in Chimanimani were remanded in custody to September 18 by Mutare magistrate Audrey Muzhingi.

The State alleges that on August 31 this year, the two brothers repeatedly assaulted their sister Pellah with switches for neglecting her household duties.

They later rushed her to Mutambara Hospital, where she died upon admission.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw