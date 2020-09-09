By Stephen Chadenga

GWERU City Council has identified alternative land for a new refuse dumpsite more than three years after the local authority said it was working on modalities to decommission the one in Woodlands suburb, Southern Eye has learnt.

Mayor Josiah Makombe said council had identified a site at its Go-Beer Farm to be used as the new landfill.

“We have identified a place at our Go-Beer Farm which we intend to use for the new dumpsite,” Makombe said last week while addressing a public finance management and governance meeting organised by the Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development.

“We will factor the relocation of the dumpsite in Woodlands as one of our priorities in next year’s budget. Of course, setting up a new engineered landfill requires millions of dollars, but if we work together with ratepayers, we can succeed in this project.”

Over the years, residents of Woodlands have been complaining of pollution from the dumpsite. Recently, the residents petitioned for government intervention into the matter.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw