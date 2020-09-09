BY FORTUNE MBELE

WARRIORS defender Teenage Hadebe on Monday night posted a video of himself showing off a Manchester United jersey he received from super star Paul Pogba.

Although Hadebe, who turns out for Turkey Super Lig side Yeni Malatayspor, did not disclose in the video that the jersey came direct from Pogba, he only confirmed that it came from England.

He then paid tribute to Pogba, whom he tagged in his post, before engaging in dance moves.

“My favourite. Thank you my favourite Paul Labile Pogba,” Hadebe said.

In an appreciation message on the same post on Instagram and Twitter, Hadebe quoted former United States of America President John F Kennedy: “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them — Appreciation Post — @paulpogba Thank You,” Hadebe said.

The Warriors defender is back in Turkey to prepare for the start of the 2020-2021 Super Lig on Friday with his side having an away game on Saturday against Fatih Karagümrük SK.

Hadebe was named among the 11 best players of the 2019-2020 season.

