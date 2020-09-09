Tendai Chara

A key player in the non-formal education sector says the sector is ready to resume normal classes without risking a spike in Covid-19 infections.

Plan International, a non-governmental organisation which is running the Supporting Adolescent Girls Education programme (SAGE) says it is ready to resume normal classes.

Non-formal education classes were, just like the formal ones, suspended in March after the coronavirus outbreak.

Their position follows the announcement by Government that learning would resume on September 14 for Cambridge examinations classes and September 28 for Zimbabwe School Examinations Council.

Siduduzile Jamela, a community mobiliser for Plan International’s Reigate district in Bulawayo, says it is all systems go for the safe resumption of non-formal classes.

“As for the SAGE programme, we are ready for the resumption of normal lessons. We stand guided by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. If we are to get the greenlight to resume the lessons, we can do so as soon as tomorrow,” Jamela said.

The SAGE programme, which began in 2018 and is set to end in 2024, educates, for free, girls who have either never been to school or who might have dropped out of school before they had reached Grade Five.

The programme targets girls from the ages of 10 to 19 years of age, with classes having been conducted throughout the country since 2018.

Under this flexible programme, the girls are required to attend four hours of school every week, classes being conducted in community learning centres.

Jamela said keeping with social distancing rules will not be a problem.

“Our classes have always been small and the girls are often taught in big community halls. Maintaining social distances should not be a problem. Other than that, we already have the personal protective equipment, the masks and the sanitisers in place. We are raring to go,” added Jamela.

According to Jamela, 21 000 girls are expected to pass through the programme.

Currently, the girls are being taught via virtual learning, a process Jamela said is often haunted by a plethora of challenges.

“Some of the girls do not own mobile phones, we have challenges with network connectivity and access to reliable sources of energy to keep the phones fully charged. We are praying for a quick return to normal lessons,” Jamela said.

After receiving the numeracy and literacy skills, the girls will also be taught vocational skills that will enable them to earn livelihoods.

